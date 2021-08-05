HSHS Urges COVID Vaccine Before School Starts

Back-to-school season is a time of energy and anticipation as families get school and sports physicals scheduled and shop for school supplies. Here’s something to add to your to-do list: get the COVID vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country; and more than 97% of people becoming hospitalized with COVID-19 now are unvaccinated.

“If you and your children ages 12 and older haven’t received the COVID vaccine yet, now is the perfect time,” says Alicia Altheimer, MD, family medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group. “The first dose of Moderna or Pfizer gives you some protection right away. In three to four weeks, you can then get your second shot, which puts us right at the start of school.”

“Your teenager’s school physical is a great opportunity to talk to your family doctor about your COVID vaccine questions. If you read something about the COVID vaccine that worries you, bring it in and we’re happy to talk about it. As a primary care physician, I consider it a privilege to come alongside patients and help them make informed health care decisions for their family,” says Dr. Altheimer.

Whether your child is going to be in-person or remote learning this fall, making sure your family is vaccinated gives them the best chance at returning to the classroom safely.

“As long as many people remain unvaccinated, the virus will continue to replicate and could develop potentially dangerous variants,” says Dr. Altheimer. “Starting the school year fully vaccinated is the healthiest choice you can make for your family this fall.”