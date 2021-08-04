IDPH Director Holding Virtual Town Hall

The Bond County Health Department is encouraging local residents to join a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, August 5th at 6 PM. The topic is “The Current State of the Pandemic in the Region 4 Area” and the guest speaker is Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Several local residents attended the most recent meeting of the Bond County Board of Health to voice their objections to masking guidance and contact tracing as students return to school this fall. Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert said IDPH Director Ezike will respond to many of the concerns expressed by citizens in the board of health meeting.

Again, the meeting is online Thursday at 6 PM. The session is free and open to the public and will last an hour. To participate, click the link below. Login information follows. If you don’t already have it, you may be required to download the Webex app to log into the meeting.

https://illinois.webex.com/illinois/j.php?MTID=m4f2e73833757efc9d0e82f8f2e082d03

Meeting Number (access code) 177 036 6435

Meeting Password JQusxf5p2y7