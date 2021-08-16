IL 185 Over Hurricane Creek Closed

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed IL Rt. 185 over Hurricane Creek between N 000 Street and N 40 Street in Fayette County. The closure took effect Monday, August 16, and is necessary to make bridge deck repairs and apply a new surface to a bridge deck.

IDOT says benefits from the project include restoring ride quality and increasing the durability of the bridge deck.

A detour will be posted to guide motorists safely around the closure. The detour will take traffic through Vandalia and Mulberry Grove, using I-70 and Mulberry Grove Road north out of Mulberry Grove.

No traffic will be permitted on Illinois 185 between N 000 Street and N 40 Street during the repairs.

Work is expected to be complete in mid-October.