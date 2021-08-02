Introducing The Bond County Fair Queen Candidates

WGEL is introducing this year’s candidates for Bond County fair queen and junior miss.

Today’s featured queen candidate is Brianna Ulmer, the 19 year old daughter of Brian and Crystal Ulmer, of Greenville. She will be a junior at the University of Illinois this fall and her favorite part of the Bond County Fair is exhibiting her livestock.

Click below to hear her introduction:

Two of the nine junior miss contestants are Rylin DeBlois and Callye Earnest.

Rylin DeBlois is the 13 year old daughter of Tabitha and Travis DeBlois, of Greenville.

This fall, Rylin will be in eighth grade at the Bond County Junior High. Her favorite part of the fair is the rides.

Click below to hear her greeting:

Callye Earnest is the 14 year old daughter of Chad and Brooke Earnest, of Mulberry Grove.

She will be a freshman at Mulberry Grove High School this year and her favorite part of the fair is the food.

Click below for her introduction:

The Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

The fair runs from August 5 through August 10.