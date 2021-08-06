ISP Merit Board Accepting Trooper Applications

The Illinois State Police Merit Board is now accepting applications for the position of Illinois State Police Trooper. Before applying, applicants should be able to meet the following requirements listed below.

Minimum Requirements:

$30.00 non-refundable application fee

U.S. Citizen Valid Driver’s License

Twenty-one (21) years of age at time of application. Applicants twenty (20) years of age may apply if they have successfully completed an Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a “C” average or better. *The Illinois State Police requires mandatory retirement at 60 years of age*

No Felony Convictions

Must be willing to accept assignment anywhere in the State of Illinois

Must meet one of the following options:

Associate degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a C average or better

Three (3) consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge

Any person who has been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge

Please visit www.illinoistrooper.com to review the pre-employment requirements, selection process, and complete the application. Applicants that have previously applied and have not received any information on the status of their application, do not need to re-apply at this time. They will be contacted at a later date with information on how to continue the process. If there are any questions, please reach out to the Illinois State Police Recruitment Section.