July 30 Family Fun Friday A Success

After two straight events were cancelled due to weather, another Greenville Family Fun Friday was conducted last week on the square.

The weather was very good and many area residents attended.

WGEL talked to City Tourism Director Jes Adam about the successful evening. He said the bags tournament was a great time and everyone enjoyed the hayrides and other activities. He reminded that while there is a fee for food vendors, all activities are free to enjoy at the Family Fun Friday events.

Click below to hear his comments:

Several teams were entered into the bags tournament. Claiming first place was Thacker Insurance Service, consisting of players Curt Thacker and Blake Knox.