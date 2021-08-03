Junior High Road Work Update

Junior High Drive, from the Greenville Junior High parking lot to Idler Lane remains closed for road improvements.

The section of road from Idler Lane, west to behind the Early Childhood Center is being reconstructed with a concrete surface.

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson told WGEL on Monday the pouring of concrete is expected to begin later this week. It was delayed last week due to rain.

According to Olson, the goal is to have that section of the road ready for use by the start of school, August 19.