KC Announces Campus Improvements

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has approved a major modernization and renovation plan for the college’s main campus.

The program will address aging infrastructure and learning environments, in addition to providing much-needed technological and structural improvements.

College President George Evans said each project focuses on improving the college’s infrastructure to provide a modern and state-of-the-art environment for students and staff and will position the college to maintain its effectiveness for the next 20 plus years.

Projects in the plan include classroom modernization and renovations, renovation of the admissions area, fine and performing arts renovation, replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, replacement of parking lots, redesigning of the adult education and career services area, renovation and modernization of the accounting and business office, and replacement of the gymnasium, which is approaching 50 years old.

According to college officials, existing bonds will be refinanced and extended so the bond levy will not increase.

The refinancing plan will raise $24.5 million to be used to supplement the costs for the projects.

The college will also use Protection, Health and Safety money and Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds as funding sources, and plans to lobby the state and federal governments for additional deferred maintenance dollars.

Several projects could begin in the spring of 2022 with the majority of them being completed before the start of the fall 2023 semester.