KC Board Reviews Financing Options

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, July 26, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Jeff Brown (Greenville), and Alexis Enke (Student Trustee).

Trustees reviewed and approved the charter of the Art and Design Club as a recognized KC student club, brought forth by KC Art Program Coordinator Timothy Wight, who has requested to reinstate and rename the club. Any KC student may join the club.

The board approved the renewal of the BlueCross BlueShield insurance coverage for at an overall increase of 6.8%, including medical, dental, and vision. The increase cost includes an enhanced dental and vision plan, as previous dental and vision policy options were antiquated.

Stephen Adams, Director of Public Finance of PMA Securities, presented financing options for the board to consider as it continues planning its modernization and renovation projects for the college’s main campus. Adams noted that extending its current bonds an additional 14 to 17 years could raise between $17 and $24 million for the projects. The additional funds would allow KC to update several classrooms, repair and resurface its parking lots, as well as needed renovations to the college gymnasium and admissions area, which would improve traffic flow for students receiving registration, advising, and financial services. KC President George Evans noted the college is continuing to lobby for state funds for these projects.

Vice President of Administrative Services Judy Hemker presented the proposed 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) budget to the board, detailing a conservatively prepared operating budget. Kaskaskia College has continued to work together to conquer any challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, the college remains fiscally sound and a good steward of taxpayers’ money. The tax bills recently distributed by counties throughout the college district represent a decreased tax rate for the fourth consecutive year. For the ending fiscal year of FY 2021, the college anticipates an excess of operating revenue of at least $1,500,000, due to the federal stimulus funding used to offset lost revenue from the pandemic.

The college’s FY22 tentative budget will be on display for public review Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (except Friday, July 30), in the office of the Vice President of Administrative Services, AD 211, Administration Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia IL 62801 for a minimum of 30 days, beginning no later than July 28, 2021, through September 15, 2021. It will also be available on the Kaskaskia College website, https://www.kaskaskia.edu/about-kc/consumerinformation. A public hearing is scheduled for September 27, 6:15 p.m., before the regular September KC Board of Trustees meeting.

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved the following personal items:

Tim Wight – Reclassified his position as Coordinator of Art Program to Assistant Professor of Art effective the summer of 2021

Madison Reuss – Full -Time Academic Advisor

Lesley Brower – Assistant Professor of English

Amy Woltering – Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy Assisting

Ryan Norrenberns – Assistant Professor of Sociology

Shawn Richards – Full Time Police Officer

Andrew Shipley – Salem Education Center Evening Coordinator

Chris Wellen – Centralia Correctional Center Constructions Occupations Instructor

Abbie Potter as Planning and Projects Administrative Assistant

Approved the creation of a Warehouse and Distribution Occupations Instructor to teach at the Centralia Correctional Center

Retirements:

Dr. Niranjan Goswami – Professor of Chemistry – Effective August 1, 2021

D. Wayne Watkins – Assistant Professor of Mathematics – Effective Spring Semester 2022

Resignations:

Michael Conley – Director of Workforce Engagement and Career Services

Lauri Dougherty – Full-Time Grants Accountant

Stacy Smith – Assistant Professor of Music