KC Foundation Establishes Macon Scholarship

The Kaskaskia Foundation is proud to announce the new Ted and Nichole Macon Scholarship, established to support Kaskaskia College students pursuing a degree in business or nursing.

This scholarship was made possible by Ted and Nichole Macon. Ted Macon is the vice president of Farmers State Bank of Hoffman. Nichole Macon is an assistant professor of nursing at KC. The Macons believe in giving back to their community and share in Kaskaskia College’s mission to provide students with life-long learning opportunities.

In years ending with an even number, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student in the nursing program. In years ending, with an odd number, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled in the business program. The scholarship may be used towards tuition, fees, books, and course-related supplies purchased through the Kaskaskia College Bookstore, childcare provided by the Kaskaskia College Children’s Learning Center, and meal cards purchased through the Kaskaskia College Cafeteria.

To be eligible for this award, KC Students must reside in District 501, maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, and be enrolled in the specified degree programs. Applications are open now at https://kaskaskia.smapply.io.

For more information on establishing a scholarship through the Kaskaskia College Foundation, contact Director of Institutional Advancement Suzanne Christ at 618-545-3069 or schrist@kaskaskia.edu.