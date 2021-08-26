KC “International Trauma Life Support” EMT Course

The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education is offering an “International Trauma Life Support” course at the Kaskaskia College Nashville Education Center on August 30 & 31, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The primary purpose of the “International Trauma Life Support” course is to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and experience necessary to get a trauma patient from scene to surgery in the best possible condition. The course also focuses on the skills necessary to recognize mechanisms of injury; perform an organized, time-efficient assessment; prioritize and perform critical interventions; appropriately package and transport the trauma patient.

The two-day course cost is $150. The course includes eight hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of hands-on skills training, and ITLS basic or advanced certification testing. Innovative skills stations let you practice the abilities appropriate for your level of certification.

Please note Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board. This includes wearing a mask indoors, proper hand sanitizing, and visitors completing the college’s pre-screening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile App or www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures have been put into place to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who visits the college.

For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this class.