KC Music Department Seeks Community Musicians

Do you enjoy performing music? The Kaskaskia College Music Department seeks community musicians to join their ensembles as they prepare for the 2021-2022 performance season.

The KC Music Department is proud to offer many quality ensembles for students and community members alike. The instrumental and choral ensembles present concerts featuring Concert Band, Jazz Band, Concert Choir, KC Blues, and Community Chorale performing representative, collegiate-level music for its patrons. These concerts contribute to the cultural enrichment of our community.

Annually, the KC Music Department opens its ensembles to community members who wish to share their time and talents with our traditional students and participate in these quality groups. This connection to the community contributes to the College’s mission of life-long learning and provides a rich musical experience for our students.

If you enjoy performing and are looking for a place to continue your musical growth and share your passion with others, please consider joining the program. With ensembles of varying performance abilities, the KC Music Department has a place for you! Groups are also open to high-school-age students upon the recommendation of their ensemble director.

For information about joining an instrumental ensemble, contact Professor Cliff Jourdan at (618)545-3324 or cjourdan@kaskaskia.edu. For information about joining a choral ensemble, contact Professor Lynda Marshall at (618)545-3341 or lmarshall@kaskaskia.edu.