KC Receives Diesel Trainer From Cummins Corporation

Students in Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology and Light Diesel Technology programs will benefit from a donated diesel engine trainer from the Cummins Corporation. The live-running 2011 Cummins ISM-320 six-cylinder trainer is being incorporated into the hands-on curriculum offered at KC.

Assistant Professor of Automotive Technology Charles DeBernardi indicated that the engine trainer has practical working after-treatment filter systems with chemical processing, sensors, and computer electrics, enabling students to diagnose mechanical, emission, computer, and fuel systems problems.

The donation was made possible thanks to Justin Donoho, a 2015 Kaskaskia College graduate who now works in the engineering department for Cummins in Columbus, Indiana. Donoho, from Centralia, completed an internship at Monken Chevrolet Buick GMC during his time at KC and credited DeBernardi for his support during his education at KC and beyond. “I thought this was a good way to give back to the college and the area,” said Donoho. “I never would have made it [through the program] without good ol’ Chuck.”

DeBernardi had similar praise for his former pupil, “Alumni like Justin make teaching worthwhile.” Students will begin working on the new trainer this fall.

Cummins, headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products.