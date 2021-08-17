KC Receives Diesel Trainer From Cummins Corporation

By
WGEL
-
Kaskaskia College Assistant Professor of Automotive Technology Charles DeBernardi (L) poses with KC alumnus Justin Donoho of Cummins (center) and KC Dean of Career and Technical Education Traci Masau (R) in front of the Cummins ISM-320 six-cylinder trainer the company has donated to the College’s Automotive Technology program.

Students in Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology and Light Diesel Technology programs will benefit from a donated diesel engine trainer from the Cummins Corporation. The live-running 2011 Cummins ISM-320 six-cylinder trainer is being incorporated into the hands-on curriculum offered at KC.

Assistant Professor of Automotive Technology Charles DeBernardi indicated that the engine trainer has practical working after-treatment filter systems with chemical processing, sensors, and computer electrics, enabling students to diagnose mechanical, emission, computer, and fuel systems problems.

The donation was made possible thanks to Justin Donoho, a 2015 Kaskaskia College graduate who now works in the engineering department for Cummins in Columbus, Indiana. Donoho, from Centralia, completed an internship at Monken Chevrolet Buick GMC during his time at KC and credited DeBernardi for his support during his education at KC and beyond. “I thought this was a good way to give back to the college and the area,” said Donoho. “I never would have made it [through the program] without good ol’ Chuck.”

DeBernardi had similar praise for his former pupil, “Alumni like Justin make teaching worthwhile.” Students will begin working on the new trainer this fall.

Cummins, headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products.

Previous articleUnit 2 Board To Meet Wednesday
Next articleLeaps Of Love Childhood Cancer Awareness Bracelets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR