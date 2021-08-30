KC & SIUE Sign Partnership Agreement For Speech Communication

Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) signed a new articulation agreement for KC graduates to easily transfer to SIUE to continue the Applied Communication Studies (ACS) Pathway. Students complete the first two years of their bachelor’s degree at KC through this partnership and then transfer to SIUE for degree completion. The positive impacts are significant to graduates’ time, money, and effort.

“KC is very excited to have a formal articulation agreement in Speech Communication with SIUE,” said Kaskaskia College Dean of Arts and Sciences Kellie Henegar. “We have a long history with SIUE and consider them a strong educational partner. These articulation agreements ensure that KC students interested in pursuing a speech communication major receive a solid two-year foundation in their major at KC and then transfer seamlessly to SIUE to complete their Applied Communication Studies major coursework.”

Dean Henegar also noted that the process it takes to create an articulation agreement involves collaboration with key faculty and administration at both schools to ensure curriculum is aligned and unnecessary transfer issues are worked out ahead of time for students.

Kaskaskia College’s Speech Communication program offers courses to utilize public speaking skills and allows students to explore interpersonal communication with impacts on a future career. “KC based the articulation agreement with SIUE on our suggested transfer curriculum that we currently suggest to students on campus, which includes fundamentals of speech, interpersonal communication, organizational communication and advanced public speaking courses,” said Brandi Wilkins, KC Speech Department Coordinator.

SIUE’s Applied Communication Studies Pathway offers a bachelor’s degree with opportunities to focus on interpersonal communication, corporate and organization communication, or public relations. Graduates can find employment as a communication consultant and manager, organizational recruiter and trainer, speech writer, special event coordinator, media relations and social media specialist, customer service and community relations specialist, political campaign manager, or public affairs expert.

Additionally, Kaskaskia College has speech communication articulation agreements with Greenville University, Eastern Illinois University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale for students that wish to transfer to those universities. Kaskaskia College has over 200 signed articulation agreements with four-year colleges and institutions. Kaskaskia College is committed to providing students with access to more affordable educational opportunities.