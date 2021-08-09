KC Student Places 9th At National Conference

Kaskaskia College student Ximena Aparicio of Albers, IL, was awarded 9th place in Desktop Publishing at the National Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) Conference.

In the competition, students from all over the country were given a topic to use their desktop publishing and graphic design skills to create an informational campaign about social responsibility issues facing today’s companies. Aparicio used skills acquired via her KC courses in Adobe Creative Suite to design a brochure, poster, and newsletter.

“Ximena had taken several of our desktop publishing courses, and I reached out to her to gauge her interest in participating in PBL,” stated Kaskaskia College Professor of Office Technology Systems Nathan Wilkins. “She quickly agreed to join and participate in the Desktop Publishing competition. She competed against students from all across the country, so this is an incredible achievement!”

Before she competed in the national competition, Aparicio competed in the Illinois State Leadership Conference in April, where she took 1st place in the desktop publishing competition.

“Professor Wilkins offered me a chance to participate in the state competition, and I accepted the offer as I saw an opportunity for achievement and improvement,” said Ximena Aparicio. “In striving to do well representing the college and fulfill my goal of further success, I was able to place first and qualify to participate in the national competition. I took the second opportunity and was surprised to see I placed ninth nationally. I’m thankful that Mr. Wilkins offered me an opportunity that allowed me to further push myself for success and improvement.”

FBLA-PBL national conferences provide opportunities to help students prepare for careers in business by focusing and competing in academic competitions, plus experiencing leadership development. The conferences are a great place to network, develop leadership skills, and visit exhibitors/vendors.