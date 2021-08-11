KC Veterans Tribute to Host 9-11 Fundraising Auction

The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Committee is accepting items for a fundraising auction the committee will be hosting on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Committee members are accepting donations and consignments between now and September 7, 2021. Most items will be accepted with the exception of tube TVs, tires, and mattresses. Special consignor rates will be available for larger high cost items. All other consigned items will be sold at 20%. If you would like to donate or consign items please contact any of the Tribute committee members:

Neely Reed – 618-322-8500 (ntrjrl@hotmail.com)

Donna Dodson – 618-533-4743

Marlene Fox – 618-780-7367

Don Berdeaux – 618-594-3050

Yvonne Pruitt- 618-532-0179

Dean Skambraks – 618-322-9925

Louis L. Fogleman – 618-532-9219

Jim Beasley – 618-292-4461

Dr. Eugene Clarke – 618-204-3139

These members will also assist in making arrangements for items to be collected if needed. Items will be posted on auctionzip.com for vying prior to auction.

Proceeds from the September 11 auction will go towards improvements being made to the Tribute, located on the main campus of Kaskaskia College. For more information about the Tribute please visit vets.kaskaskia.edu.