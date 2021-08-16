KC’s Wheeler Awarded Prestigious Scholarship

Kaskaskia College Accounting Manager Christine Wheeler was recently awarded a $1500 scholarship for inclusion into the Community College Business Officers (CCBO) Leadership Academy program, plus attend the annual conference in October.

The program is designed to span one year, beginning and ending with the CCBO annual conferences. Wheeler can receive up to 20 continuing professional education hours, participate in leadership skills, and learn more about current community college issues. The Academy’s program is designed to train the next generation of community college Chief Business Officers and provide current leaders with information on community colleges’ national issues.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to advance my leadership skills with a scholarship provided by the Illinois Community College Chief Financial Officer group,” said Christine Wheeler. “The CCBO Leadership Academy is the only education program designed for community college business officers. It is a yearlong program led by industry experts, where participants engage in hands-on learning and active mentorship.”

The CCBO Leadership Academy provides an opportunity for current and aspiring community college business officers to educate themselves on the various intricacies of Chief Business Officer Leadership. The Academy’s goal is to provide all participants with the knowledge of the theories and practice of leadership within a community college as an institution of higher education.

“Christine has been at Kaskaskia College for three years and has shown her tenacity in being strategic and detail-oriented,” said Kaskaskia College Vice President of Administrative Services Judy Hemker. “These traits make her successful as she takes the initiative and is focused on achieving goals. I know she will work hard to implement the knowledge learned from this well-deserved opportunity, and I can’t wait for her to share the details of this aspiring leadership academy.