KPD Board Talks Roads, Pool & Football

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night.

Board members approved a contract with the Don Anderson Company to oil and chip the roads at Patriot’s Park.

The price is $21,526, which includes prep work and the patching of holes before the oil and chips are applied.

It is hoped the work will be done within a month.

The park district swimming season comes to a close this weekend. The final day the pool will be open for swimming is Sunday, August 15.

The flag football program will begin September 7 and extends through October 14.