Leaps Of Love Childhood Cancer Awareness Bracelets

Leaps Of Love, a Highland based organization that embraces families of children with cancer, is helping to spread the awareness of Childhood Cancer in September for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

LOL is offering any sporting team that plays in September, gold wristbands for athletes to wear in honor of kids fighting cancer.

The number of kids diagnosed with childhood cancer in our communities increases each year.

If you have a team that would like to participate, please contact the Leaps Of Love office at 410-7212.