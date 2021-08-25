Library Board To Meet Thursday

The Greenville Library Board will hold a special meeting Thursday, August 26 at the St. Lawrence Church Posch Center. It begins at 4 p.m.

The agenda includes a discussion on building options regarding the library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL these are very early discussions and no major decisions are being made at this time.

Anyone wanting to attend the meeting in person is asked to wear a mask. Others can listen to the meeting via conference call. Contact the library for information to connect.