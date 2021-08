The Greenville Public Library is highlighting lefthanders this Friday, August 13.

Library Director Jo Keillor tells us everyone who checks out materials from the library will receive a free pencil, courtesy of Will-o-th-Wind. Lefthanders will receive a special pencil.

No purchase is necessary. For more information call the library at 664-3115.

The library is open on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.