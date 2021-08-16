Library Celebrating Thrift Store Day Tuesday

Thrift stores are being recognized nationally on Tuesday, August 17, and the Greenville Public Library is joining in.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL library patrons can check materials out on Tuesday, which is National Thrift Shop Day, and enter to win a $10 gift certificate for the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.

No purchase is necessary. If you want more information, call the library at 664-3115.

The library is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.