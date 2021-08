Monday, August 30 is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL those who check out materials Monday can enter to win a S’mores kit including chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows.

Click below to hear more:

No purchase is necessary, but checking out materials is necessary to sign up for Toasted Marshmallow Day.

The library is open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 664-3115.