Little Miss Pageant In The Grandstand Thursday

The young girls will be on stage to start the Bond County Fair’s nightly events as the Little Miss Pageant is held at the grandstand Thursday.

The pageant starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and there are 26 participants, since the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s fair.

All of the participants are going into kindergarten or first grade,

They are Ella Beckham, Kylah Belcher, Elizabeth Boaz, Madilyn Bone, Everly Boudouris, Lily Brown, Lorelai Cade, Emma Chilovich, Chloe Correll, Amelia Dorries, Brynlee Dawson, Natalie DeAngelo, Reese Goestenkors, Gracie Hampton, Kensley Heckman, Ezra Jefferson, Olivia Kissar, Raegan Koontz, Quincee Lindahl, Baily Mains, Morgan McNece, Gracie Pickard, Alyssa Reeves, Lexi Simmonds, Kenzi Spratt, and Olivia Weiss.

No winner is selected. All participants receive a crown.