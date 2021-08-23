Local Author Releases New Book

Brian Pearman of Greenville enjoys writing.

He recently released another book, his third full-length novel.

Pearman told WGEL “The Gatherers” is a supernatural thriller with mystery elements. The story is about a police officer who takes his family to Rhode Island on vacation and the events that follow.

“The Gatherers” is the fifth project Pearman has had available on Amazon.

He began writing it in January and finished the book about a month ago.

The author said he’s currently brainstorming for his next book which he plans to start in the next couple of weeks.

“The Gatherers” and Pearman’s other books are available on Amazon or you can go to his website BrianPearman.com for more information.