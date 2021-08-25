Luitjohan Joins BNB Board

Bradford National Bank has a new member on its board of directors.

Robert Luitjohan of Highland was recently elected to the board, according to Board Chairman Frank Joy.

Luitjohan brings a big resume of business and community service to the Bradford Board.

He owned and operated Oberbeck Grain in Highland for 43 years, and has been active in the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois, Highland Fire Department, Highland Rotary Club, Highland Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation Leadership Council, Highland Area Community Foundation, and Helvetia Township.

Bradford National Bank, the 10th oldest bank in Illinois, has locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine.