Mask Mandate A Topic Once Again In Unit 1 Board Meeting

At Monday evening’s meeting of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board, a parent spoke to the board about its decision to require masks be worn in school buildings.

Last week, the school board voted 5-1 to comply with the Illinois governor’s mask mandate.

Cody Belcher approached the board Monday night to speak out against requiring masks. He called on members to put forward a motion, hold a vote, and return to the original return-to-learn plan with masks being optional.

Belcher said he could go through facts that the COVID-19 virus poses virtually no threat to students and that masks are totally ineffective against the virus and post serious physical and psychological risks to children. “I would never advocate for anything that would threaten this school’s existence,” he said. “But if you’re going to give me the decision between possibly losing funding and accreditation for our school and giving up the rights to my child’s health decisions, then I say ‘let’s roll the dice’.”

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The board did not address the mask issue at the meeting. The topic was not on the agenda.

Unit 1 Superintendent Robert Koontz advised the board he would be among a group of superintendents attending this week’s Illinois State Board of Education meeting to express their belief the mask mandate is an overreach of power.