MG Village Board Talks Golf Carts, Live Music & More

The Village of Mulberry Grove allows the use of golf carts by residents, however, they must be registered and a village permit obtained.

At its August meeting, the village board took action regarding when the one-year permits expire.

In the past, permits have been good for one year from the date they were purchased. In the future, all permits will be up for renewal in June.

Representatives from the Shake Rag Bar & Grill approached the board about having musical entertainment at the business on weekends. It was reported this would occur on the patio.

Board members agreed to allow a live band, karaoke or a DJ on Fridays and Saturdays, no later than 10:30 p.m., and Sundays, no later than 9 p.m.

No homecoming is scheduled in Mulberry Grove this summer. Timber Trails Campground, however, still wants to parade its golf carts through town.

The village board passed a motion to allow the Timber Trails parade to occur on Saturday, August 14, as long as it is escorted by a police car or fire truck.

It was reported Mulberry Grove is eligible for $78,169 through the federal America Recovery Plan.

Board members agreed the village should register for the money.

The board approved the purchase of two delinquent properties in the village. The cost is $820 apiece. The intent is to tear down the buildings to clean up the real estate.

A new leaf blower, to replace a broken one, was purchased for $179.