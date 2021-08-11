Milk House Invited To Serve Ice Cream At State Fair

If you visit the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this weekend, you’ll be able to get a taste of home.

The Milk House of Greenville has been invited to serve its ice cream at the Artisan Market in the Department of Agriculture’s tent.

Michael Turley, owner and operator of the business, told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel they’ll be at the fair for three days. He said the US Department of Agriculture oversees a special “locally grown” feature in the Artisans Building. As part of the farm to table movement, the Milk House was invited to be involved. The state fair will sell their milk for the rest of the fair, following the ice cream sales.

Turley’s excited to be offering Milk House ice cream statewide. He said they’ve made a lot of ice cream ahead of time over the last several weeks. They were told around 2,000 people a day visit the Artisan’s tent.

The Milk House has been selling its ice cream since the end of spring, and Michael said there’s more to come, including shakes and sundaes, along with fun toppings and something special in store when it comes to whipped cream.

Milk House employees will staff the booth at the state fair Friday through Sunday. The fair will continue the Farm-to-Table theme by selling Milk House milk throughout the fair.