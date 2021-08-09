Missouri Man Injured In Accident Sunday

A Missouri man was injured in a pickup truck accident early Sunday morning on the Red Ball Trail near Glenwood Drive.

Airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries was Parker Anderson, age 19, of Kirkwood, Missouri.

According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Anderson was driving northbound when his vehicle travelled off the road at a curve, continued across a field, yard, and into trees, and struck a shed.

The driver was trapped inside the unit and smoke was coming from it. A deputy, responding to the scene, was able to break the front passenger side window to remove Anderson from the truck.

The accident occurred about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Rural Med Ambulance was also at the scene.