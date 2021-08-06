Monday Fair Schedule

It has been two years since a queen and junior miss have been crowned at the Bond County Fair.

That will change Monday, August 9, as the Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is held at the grandstand, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Shelbi McCray has been the fair queen the past two years and Adrianna Lohmann has served as junior miss.

Running for queen tonight are Laia Klein, Brianna Ulmer, Emily Unterbrink, Anna Walker and Morgan Wilderman.

The nine junior miss contestants are Audrey Cornelius, Rylin DeBlois, Callye Earnest, Emma Haller, Haylee Hediger, Autumn Lutz, Cortney Stewart, Taylor Stone and Tinley Walker.

It is Senior Citizen Day at the fair.

Sponsored by the Bond County Senior Center, the day will include free bingo from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., plus other activities. It is for those 60 and older.

Another big event today will be the Bond County Youth Livestock Auction, beginning at 7 p.m.

The carnival hours will once again be 6 to 9:30 p.m.