Mulberry Grove Man Charged In Stabbing

A Mulberry Grove man faces four felony criminal counts which allege he stabbed two people at a Vandalia residence on June 29.

Derek William Spradling, age 31, of Mulberry Grove, is charged with aggravated battery, the first two counts alleging he did so by use of a deadly weapon, and the final two counts alleging the action caused great bodily harm to others.

Charges were filed by the state’s attorney’s office on July 1 and last Thursday a bill of indictment was filed with the court for the four criminal counts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case for August 25 in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Following the stabbings the night of June 29, Bond County Sheriff’s deputies went to Spradling’s residence and placed him into custody.

The defendant is free on $4,000 cash bond.