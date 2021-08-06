Mulberry Grove Water Rates To Increase

Water rates are going up at Mulberry Grove.

Meeting Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Village Board unanimously approved the new rates, which represent about a three percent increase.

The village just recently completed a project to replace all the water lines.

The new in-town rates will be $18 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used, and $8.37 for each 1,000 gallons used thereafter.

For those living outside the village limits, their rates will be $27 for the first 1,000 gallons and $12.56 for each 1,000 gallons used thereafter.

Those who live outside the village and use water, pay an additional 1.5 percent.

No changes were made to the the sewer rates.

Out-of-town residents who do not use water, but have village sewer service, pay $21 per month.