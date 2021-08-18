New CEO Class Underway

The 2021-22 Bond County CEO class began meeting this week.

This is the fifth class since the program was started in 2017-18.

Of the 11 students in the program, two are from Mulberry Grove High School: Jessi Mezo and Courtney Arnold.

Students from Bond County Unit 2 high school are Karlie Jerrell, Gracie Lindley, Jayden Markus, Ethan Mergner, Kayla Sanders, Brooklyn Seyler, Brooklyn Suzuki, Alison Tabor and Lorelei Wilhite.

Serving as program facilitator for the second straight year is Amanda Dussold.