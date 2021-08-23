New Jersey Man & Woman Killed In Accident Near Mulberry Grove

A man and woman from New Jersey were killed in a two-vehicle accident on I-70 near Mulberry Grove Friday.

Illinois State Police District 12 Troopers were dispatched to a report of an accident at 9:19 AM Friday on I-70 at Eastbound Mile Marker 55 near Mulberry Grove. A freightliner truck was traveling Westbound when it left the roadway, traveled through the median, and struck the trailer of a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Honda minivan, causing both of them to skid into the southbound ditch.

The driver of the freightliner was airlifted to a regional hospital with reports of serious injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet refused medical attention. The driver of the Honda, a 19 year old man from Brick New Jersey, and the passenger, a 20 year old woman from Brick New Jersey, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the freightliner has been charged with alleged improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.