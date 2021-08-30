Numerous Departments Respond To Highland House Fire

The Highland Fire Department and the Highland-Pierron Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a fully-involved house fire in the 8000 block of Bond Road Sunday at 11:03 p.m.

Fire officials reported significant fire throughout the home upon their arrival and said they were able to obtain with certainty that no one was home at the time of the blaze.

The St. Rose, Breese, and Grantfork Fire Departments provided mutual aid and Highland EMS was on-scene. Crews battled high temperatures and humidity in addition to the fire. It took approximately three hours to completely extinguish the flames and personnel remained on-scene until 4:00 a.m.

According to Highland-Pierron Fire personnel, the incident is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. There were no injuries from the incident, including any firefighters.

The Highland Pierron Fire Department expressed their thanks to the department’s Ladies Auxiliary and the Madison County – IL Emergency Management Agency for providing water and snacks at the scene, and to all of the mutual aid companies for ensuring the incident was stabilized as quickly and safely as possible.