One Step Closer To Turf Fields At GHS

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took another step at last week’s meeting toward installing artificial turf for two high school fields.

A motion was approved to enter into contract negotiations on design and engineering work for the multi-activity/football field and the varsity baseball field.

It was noted a fund raising campaign has already resulted in pledges of around $1 million.

Superintendent Wes Olson addressed the turf topic at the school board meeting, noting the success of the fundraising campaign. He explained the board’s vote would be to move forward with the design of turf on those two playing surfaces. Once that’s done, he said the board will have the purview to put something out for bid.

The motion, approved 5-0, indicates the design and engineering costs shall not exceed $50,000.