Our Final Introductions To Fair Queen & Jr. Miss Contestants

WGEL is introducing this year’s candidates for Bond County Fair queen and junior miss.

Today’s featured queen candidate is 18 year old Morgan Wilderman. She will be a freshman at the U of I this fall. Her favorite parts of the Bond County Fair are the grandstand events and lemon shake-ups.

Click below to hear her comments:

Two of the nine junior miss contestants are Taylor Stone and Tinley Walker.

13 year old Taylor Stone is from Mulberry Grove. She will be a freshman at Mulberry Grove High School this year and she most enjoys the lemon shake-ups at the Bond County Fair.

Click below to her a greeting from Taylor:

12 year old Tinley Walker, of Greenville, will be a seventh grader at Greenville Jr. High this year.

Her favorite part of the fair is the demo derby.

Click below for an introduction message:

The Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

The fair runs through Tuesday, August 10.