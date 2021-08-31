Over 1,000 Athletes Supporting LOL

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Leaps of Love has partnered with many different sporting teams in the region, including cheerleaders, dance teams, cross country, football, soccer, and baseball teams from Affton, Alton, Charleston, Highland, Marine, New Douglas, St. Jacob, St. Louis, Troy, and Vandalia to show their support for families affected by childhood cancer.

Each of the teams are wearing LOL’s gold wristbands and have added ribbons for the hair, ribbons for their shoes, and socks.

There are currently 1,296 participants!

For information on how you can support the cause, contact the Leaps Of Love office at 410-7212.