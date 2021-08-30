Overdose Awareness Event On Greenville Square Tuesday

The Bond County Recovery Council will host an Overdose Awareness Event Tuesday, August 31, from 6 to 8 PM on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

Toni Randall, facilitator of the Bond County Recovery Council told WGEL the group is grant funded through the State of Illinois. She said the group includes people from all walks of life in the community. The goal of the group is to bring the various entities within the community to help support recovery from substance use disorder.

Toni also told us Tuesday’s gathering will have a message of hope for those struggling with substance use disorder, a time to remember those lost to overdoes, guest speakers, education, resources, and more. The evening will end with a candlelight vigil. The Bond County Courthouse will be lit up purple through the night Tuesday.

Free snacks and bottled water will be provided at the event, which again runs from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday on the Greenville Square.

The Bond County Recovery Council has several events planned for September which is Recovery Month. We’ll be telling you about those on WGEL as they get closer.

For more, find the Bond County Recovery Council on Facebook.