Planning Commission Recommends FAYCO Permit

The Greenville Planning Commission took action Monday evening on a request from FAYCO Enterprises.

FAYCO has plans to purchase a building on the west end of Harris Avenue, which was used many years for church services.

Commission members voted unanimously to recommend that the city council give FAYCO a conditional use permit so the building can be used for day services. The property is in a Neighborhood Urban Zone.

Kim Taylor, FAYCO executive director, told the board most of FAYCO’s day services are done in Vandalia or Hillsboro but they want to do more in Greenville. They need an accessible building to do that to accommodate their clients. Another requirement for FAYCO is access to the community. She said use of the building wouldn’t necessarily be every day. Officials want to see clients who grew up in Greenville participating in activities, shopping, using the library, and volunteering in their home town. The facility would also be used for skill-building.

She said an offer on the property has been accepted, and the sale is contingent on receiving the city permit.

FAYCO has also approached the Bond County Board with a request for $59,000 in American Recovery Plan funds to help buy the building.

It would not be used as a work site for clients.

Taylor advised the facility could possibly be put into use in about 60 days after the sale goes through.

FAYCO has been renting space at the Kaskaskia College Greenville Center for day services, but Taylor said the new facility will provide much more space and has a kitchen.

The Greenville City Council meets on September 14.