Police, Public Works & Animal Control July Stats

The Greenville Police Department has released its report of activities during July.

Last month, officers made two felony and two misdemeanor arrests, in addition to taking subjects into custody on six warrants.

Eleven traffic tickets were issued and one citation was written for an ordinance violation.

Police responded to three vehicle unlock requests, made seven other motorist assists, and checked on 15 burglar alarms.

July was another busy month for the Greenville Street Department.

A total of 389 man hours were spent mowing grass, and trimming trees, brush and weeds.

Three-hundred and twenty seven hours were worked on roads including patching streets and preparing them for oiling and chipping.

Crews spent 165 hours on water meter repairs and repairing water leaks.

Other projects included 94 hours on city beautification, over 40 hours on street sweeping, nearly 30 hours on lake maintenance, 14 hours on shoulder and ditch work, seven hours on culverts, 19 hours on banner and flag maintenance, and 14 hours were used to locate underground utilities.

The July report has been issued by Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess.

A total of 23 dogs and 29 cats were impounded last month.

Sixteen of the dogs were released to their owners.

Hess reported there were six dogs and 26 cats euthanized.

One dog was released to a no-kill shelter. Two cats were released to the Bond County Humane Society, and eight cats went to other no-kill shelters.

The county officer received one report of an animal bite, which occurred in Pierron.