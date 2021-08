Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring an Open House event on Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

It will be held at the Greenville Early Childhood Center’s outdoor classroom, 1318 East State Route 140.

The in-person Open House is for parents with a child under three years of age and any pregnant woman.

Those wanting to attend should RSVP by visiting the Project Parenting Facebook page or calling Project Parenting at 664-5009, extension two.