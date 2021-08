Bond County Project Parenting is hosting a virtual art night Tuesday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. on Google Meet.

It will be an evening of art fun for the entire family.

Youngsters will be led in simple, fun art projects.

Every family that RSVPs will receive a packet with all the art materials needed for the event.

Find the RSVP form on the Project Parenting Facebook page or call 664-5009, extension 2.