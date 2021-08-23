Remembering Ish Smith

He was known worldwide because of his many years of work in international baseball.

Robert “Ish” Smith of Greenville passed away Wednesday at the age of 85.

Smith’s connection to this city was Greenville College, now Greenville University. He was a student here, professor, coach and served as president from 1993 to 1998.

The Greenville University baseball field is named for him.

Ish was involved with USA and world baseball organizations from 1977 to 1993. He is credited with bringing baseball back to the Summer Olympics in 1984.

That baseball work made him well-known throughout the world. He was an amazing ambassador for the City of Greenville.

After the news of Ish’s death, WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with former Greenville Mayor Allan Gaffner about Smith’s importance to Greenville, baseball, students and Greenville University.

