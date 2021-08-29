September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Leaps of Love in Highland has this message to share:

Childhood Cancer is on the rise in our country and national funding for pediatric cancer is only at 4%. Yes – 4% for the children of our future.

Unfortunately, within the past 10 years, our community has now been affected by the growing number of children being diagnosed and as a community, we need to raise awareness and support them.

Banners have been hung, GOLD ribbons have been tied around trees, porch lights are turning GOLD, and with your help, businesses will display Childhood Cancer Facts in their widows to support the kids in our community

Together we WILL make a difference in the unrealistic number of 4% for pediatric cancer.