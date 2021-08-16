Several City & County Meetings Tuesday

By
WGEL
-

Due to the Bond County Fair parade being held last Tuesday, the Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The agenda includes a TIF development agreement and renovation grant for Thacker Insurance Service, authorization to purchase a dump truck, a liquor license request and a variance request,

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook Page.

The Greenville board of Adjustments will meet Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.

A public hearing will be held on a request from Alberternst Construction for variances to the garage design requirements at 525 West Winter Avenue.

The Bond County Board meets Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the Bond County Courthouse.

The agenda includes discussions about policies for grants, the extension of the Greenville Airport Authority to include all of Bond County, and a request for American Recovery Plan funds.

The meeting can be viewed via Zoom Conferencing. Contact the county clerk’s office to receive meeting ID numbers.

