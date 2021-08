Highland-Pierron firefighters were called to the scene of a semi accident Monday at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 70. A semi-truck carrying ground-up fish had turned over at the 26.8 mile marker and was blocking both eastbound lanes.

The Marine Community Fire Protection District also responded.

The driver of the semi was uninjured and refused medical care.

Both lanes were closed for an hour and a half and one lane remained closed for additional time while the trailer was off-loaded.