Tuesday’s Bond County Fair Parade Details

The 2021 Bond County Fair comes to a close Tuesday, August 10 with two big night events.

The big fair parade begins at 7 p.m. on the fairgrounds.

To be judged, floats must be on the track by 5:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented for top professional floats and non-professional floats in the Adult, and Church, Club and Organization Divisions. The Children’s Division includes decorated floats, wagons and bicycles.

All parade participants should enter the fairgrounds through the south gate.

Parade watchers are invited to sit in the grandstand and watch the parade at no charge.

Following the parade at dusk, a fireworks display will be presented.