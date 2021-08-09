Two Killed In Rt. 127 Accident Monday Morning

A woman from Breese and a man from Moline, IL, were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Rt. 127, south of Greenville Monday morning.

State Police report the male, a 33 year old from Moline, was southbound on Rt. 127 near Sale Barn Avenue around 8:30 AM Monday. The second vehicle, driven by a 30 year old female from Breese was heading north in the same location. For unknown reasons, the vehicle driven by the Moline man crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle head-on. Both drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicle and each were pronounced deceased at the scene by Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks.

Rt. 127 was completely closed between Sale Barn Avenue and Airport Avenue for about 4 hours Monday morning for the crash investigation.

Names of those involved in the accident are being withheld pending notification of family.